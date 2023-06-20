Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) and Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD) Financial Analysis

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) and Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.2% of Design Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Cadrenal Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of Design Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Design Therapeutics and Cadrenal Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Design Therapeutics N/A -20.73% -19.98% Cadrenal Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Design Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Cadrenal Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Design Therapeutics and Cadrenal Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Design Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $17.75, indicating a potential upside of 227.49%. Given Design Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Design Therapeutics is more favorable than Cadrenal Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Design Therapeutics and Cadrenal Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Design Therapeutics $230,000.00 1,318.47 -$63.31 million ($1.25) -4.34 Cadrenal Therapeutics N/A N/A $1.10 million N/A N/A

Cadrenal Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Design Therapeutics.

Summary

Design Therapeutics beats Cadrenal Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc. a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs. It is also developing GeneTAC product candidate portfolio for the treatment of other nucleotide repeat expansion-driven monogenic diseases, such as Fragile X syndrome, spinocerebellar ataxias, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal dementia, Huntington disease, and spinobulbar muscular atrophy. Design Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Cadrenal Therapeutics

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel therapy with orphan drug indication for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism of cardiac origin in patients with end-stage renal disease and atrial fibrillation. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

