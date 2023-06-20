Financial Review: Partners Group (PGPHF) vs. Its Peers

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) is one of 1,136 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Partners Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Partners Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Partners Group N/A N/A 71.41 Partners Group Competitors $494.20 million $11.68 million 5.07

Partners Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Partners Group. Partners Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Partners Group 0 4 2 0 2.33 Partners Group Competitors 1061 4453 5652 88 2.42

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Partners Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Partners Group currently has a consensus target price of $1,225.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.57%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 36.51%. Given Partners Group’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Partners Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.4% of Partners Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Partners Group pays an annual dividend of $4.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Partners Group pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 6.9% and pay out 619.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Partners Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Partners Group N/A N/A N/A Partners Group Competitors 369.87% 7.79% 5.02%

Summary

Partners Group competitors beat Partners Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Partners Group

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital. For direct private equity investments, the firm invests directly into healthcare, consumer, media & telecommunications, education, information technology, industrials, infrastructure/energy & utilities, financial and business services and real estate operating companies. For its private real estate direct investment practice, it focuses on seeking out properties globally. It also makes investments in private real estate secondaries and primaries and focuses on distressed assets in United States, Europe, and Japan. Under private debt, the firm provides senior debt financing, mezzanine financing, alongside secondaries and primaries, and also participates in add on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in middle market in Americas, Europe, and Asia. In energy infrastructure, the firm seeks to invest in the areas of midstream, power generation, gas transportation, gas export infrastructure, renewable energy including wind and solar energy. The firm seeks to invest globally with a focus on South Africa, China, India, Philippines, Austria, France, Germany, Switzerland, Russia, Brazil, and Chile. It seems to invest between 500,000 ($685,010) and 100 million ($137 million) in equity investment in companies with enterprise value between 100 million ($137 million) to 2 billion ($2740 million). The firm is a value-add investor targeting majority and minority stake in its investee companies. While investing in funds, it invests in venture capital, mezzanine, private equity, real estate, distressed, turnaround, and secondary funds. Partners Group Holding AG was founded in 1996 and is based in Baar, Switzerland with additional offices across North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

