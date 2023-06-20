Critical Review: Jupiter Wellness (JUPW) versus Its Competitors

Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) is one of 26 public companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Jupiter Wellness to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Jupiter Wellness has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jupiter Wellness’ rivals have a beta of 37.02, suggesting that their average stock price is 3,602% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jupiter Wellness and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupiter Wellness -206.26% -189.51% -118.18% Jupiter Wellness Competitors -22.54% 10.49% -6.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

18.3% of Jupiter Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of Jupiter Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Jupiter Wellness and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jupiter Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A Jupiter Wellness Competitors 132 1043 1165 26 2.46

As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 14.10%. Given Jupiter Wellness’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jupiter Wellness has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jupiter Wellness and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jupiter Wellness $6.20 million -$15.22 million -0.55 Jupiter Wellness Competitors $6.10 billion $313.40 million 37.32

Jupiter Wellness’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Jupiter Wellness. Jupiter Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Jupiter Wellness rivals beat Jupiter Wellness on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Jupiter Wellness Company Profile

Jupiter Wellness, Inc., a wellness company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema. The company primarily sell its products through third-party physical retail stores and partners. The company was formerly known as CBD Brands, Inc. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

