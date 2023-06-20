Analyzing Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (BWC) and The Competition

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) is one of 686 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors 113 587 863 15 2.49

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 64.05%. Given Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

59.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I N/A $4.97 million 77.93 Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors $1.41 billion $21.38 million 9.51

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s competitors have a beta of 0.03, suggesting that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I N/A -28.82% 1.40% Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors -60.21% -65.76% -0.91%

About Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

(Get Rating)

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.