Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) versus Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Financial Contrast

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) and Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Evonik Industries and Mitsui Chemicals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evonik Industries 0 3 3 0 2.50 Mitsui Chemicals 0 1 0 0 2.00

Evonik Industries presently has a consensus target price of $24.25, indicating a potential upside of 25.13%. Given Evonik Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Evonik Industries is more favorable than Mitsui Chemicals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evonik Industries N/A N/A N/A $1.01 19.19 Mitsui Chemicals N/A N/A N/A ($93.89) -0.15

This table compares Evonik Industries and Mitsui Chemicals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mitsui Chemicals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evonik Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Evonik Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Mitsui Chemicals pays an annual dividend of $9.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 63.3%. Evonik Industries pays out 74.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mitsui Chemicals pays out -9.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mitsui Chemicals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Evonik Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Evonik Industries and Mitsui Chemicals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evonik Industries N/A N/A N/A Mitsui Chemicals N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Evonik Industries beats Mitsui Chemicals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications. The Nutrition & Care segment offers amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, drug delivery, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products. The Smart Materials segment provides hydrogen peroxide, peracetic acid, activated nickel catalysts, precious metal powder catalysts, oil and fat hydrogenation catalysts, regeneration of desulfurization catalysts, amorphous polyalphaolefins, polybutadienes, polyester resins, thermoplastic and reactive methacrylate resins, PEEK, polyamide 12, organosilanes, chlorosilanes, fumed silicas, fumed metal oxides, and precipitated silicas for the automotive, paints, coatings, adhesives, construction, and various other sectors. The Performance Materials segment produces polymer materials and intermediates, including butene-1, DINP, isononanol, cyanuric chloride, alkoxides, and superabsorbent for rubber, plastics, and automotive industries. The Technology & Infrastructure segment provides site management, utilities and waste management, technical, process technology, engineering, and logistics services. It operates in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, and North America. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany. Evonik Industries AG is a subsidiary of RAG-Stiftung.

About Mitsui Chemicals

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. manufactures and sells petrochemicals and industrial inorganic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Healthcare, Food and Packaging, Base Material, and Others. The Mobility segment covers the new product development support business (solution business) for elastomers, functional compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, automobiles and other industrial products. The Healthcare segment includes vision care material, non-woven fabric, dental material, and personal care material. The Food and Packaging segment handles the coating and functional materials, functional films and sheets, and agricultural chemicals. The Base Material segment covers the ethylene, propylene, polyethylene, polypropylene, catalysts, phenols, high-purity terephthalic acid, PET resins, polyurethane materials, and industrial chemicals. The Others segment comprises of other related businesses. The company was founded on July 1, 1955 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

