Contrasting Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) & PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF)

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) and PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Elys Game Technology and PointsBet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elys Game Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 PointsBet 0 1 1 0 2.50

Elys Game Technology currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 296.83%. Given Elys Game Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Elys Game Technology is more favorable than PointsBet.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elys Game Technology $42.87 million 0.46 -$18.26 million N/A N/A PointsBet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Elys Game Technology and PointsBet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PointsBet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Elys Game Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Elys Game Technology and PointsBet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elys Game Technology -42.56% -149.15% -52.00% PointsBet N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.4% of Elys Game Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Elys Game Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Elys Game Technology beats PointsBet on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing. The company provides its products through physical, land-based retail locations; newgioco.it or commercial webskins linked to its website; and mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Newgioco Group, Inc. and changed its name to Elys Game Technology, Corp. in November 2020. Elys Game Technology, Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About PointsBet

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Canada Trading, Technology, and United States Trading segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cremorne, Australia.

