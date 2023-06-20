Short Interest in Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Declines By 9.1%

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Acorn Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS ACFN opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.82. Acorn Energy has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33.

Get Acorn Energy alerts:

About Acorn Energy

(Get Rating)

See Also

Acorn Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.