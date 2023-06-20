Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the May 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 88.0 days.

Barry Callebaut Stock Performance

BYCBF opened at $1,923.88 on Tuesday. Barry Callebaut has a 12 month low of $1,783.55 and a 12 month high of $2,250.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,071.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2,051.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Barry Callebaut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Barry Callebaut in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,233.33.

Barry Callebaut Company Profile

Barry Callebaut AG engages in the manufacture and trade of cocoa, chocolate, and confectionery products. It distributes its products under the following brands: Barry Callebaut, Callebaut, Cacao Barry, Carma, Van Leer, Van Houten, Bensdorp, Delfi, Chadler, Caprimo, Le Royal, and Ögonblink. The company was founded by Klaus Johann Jacobs in December 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

