Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,340,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the May 15th total of 8,080,000 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 881,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Aterian Stock Down 11.1 %

Shares of ATER opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.96. Aterian has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91.

Insider Activity at Aterian

Aterian ( NASDAQ:ATER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $34.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. Aterian had a negative net margin of 83.64% and a negative return on equity of 41.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aterian will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 74,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $38,133.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,333,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,834.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aterian news, CEO Yaniv Zion Sarig sold 93,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $47,622.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,982,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,952.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 74,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $38,133.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,333,008 shares in the company, valued at $679,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,360 shares of company stock worth $152,674 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aterian

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATER. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at $65,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aterian by 121.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the first quarter valued at $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Aterian by 37.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. 18.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

