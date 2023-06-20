Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) and United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) Critical Contrast

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) and United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Century Communities and United Homes Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Communities $4.51 billion 0.50 $525.13 million $12.73 5.47 United Homes Group N/A N/A $7.07 million N/A N/A

Century Communities has higher revenue and earnings than United Homes Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Communities 9.80% 20.31% 11.20% United Homes Group N/A -68.55% -2.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Century Communities and United Homes Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Communities 1 2 1 0 2.00 United Homes Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Century Communities presently has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.75%. Given Century Communities’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Century Communities is more favorable than United Homes Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.7% of Century Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of United Homes Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Century Communities shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of United Homes Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Century Communities has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Homes Group has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Century Communities beats United Homes Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers. The company offers homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. It sells homes through its sales representatives, retail studios, and internet, as well as through independent real estate brokers in 18 states in the United States. Century Communities, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc. designs, builds and sells home in South Carolina. It provides affordable homes for the entry-level to mid-level segments. The company operates its homebuilder homes under Great Southern Homes brand name. United Homes Group, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

