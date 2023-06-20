Financial Contrast: Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) vs. Insperity (NYSE:NSP)

Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPF – Get Rating) and Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hays and Insperity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hays N/A N/A N/A Insperity 3.33% 263.01% 10.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hays and Insperity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hays 0 0 0 0 N/A Insperity 0 1 1 0 2.50

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insperity has a consensus target price of $129.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.71%. Given Insperity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Insperity is more favorable than Hays.

36.8% of Hays shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Insperity shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Insperity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hays and Insperity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hays N/A N/A N/A $0.06 21.14 Insperity $5.94 billion 0.77 $179.35 million $5.29 22.64

Insperity has higher revenue and earnings than Hays. Hays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insperity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Hays pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Insperity pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Hays pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Insperity pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Insperity has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Insperity is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Insperity beats Hays on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms. Hays plc was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc. engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services. The company also provides Insperity Premier, a cloud-based human capital management platform that offers professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients; people management services; and employer liability management services, as well as solutions for middle market. In addition, it offers MarketPlace, an e-commerce portal that offers a range of products and services; and Workforce Acceleration, a human capital management and payroll services solution; time and attendance; performance management; recruiting; employment screening; retirement; and insurance services. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.

