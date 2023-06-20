Pacific Financial (PFLC) versus The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) is one of 194 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Pacific Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Financial N/A N/A N/A Pacific Financial Competitors 34.33% 10.95% 1.00%

Dividends

Pacific Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Pacific Financial pays out 116.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 10.6% and pay out 15.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Pacific Financial lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Financial Competitors 1175 3664 3453 57 2.29

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pacific Financial and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 48.54%. Given Pacific Financial’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pacific Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pacific Financial and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Financial N/A N/A 21.05 Pacific Financial Competitors $1.82 billion $469.11 million 372.72

Pacific Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Financial. Pacific Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.8% of Pacific Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Pacific Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pacific Financial peers beat Pacific Financial on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Pacific Financial

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit. It also provides business and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, and SBA guaranteed loans, as well as inventory, equipment, and working capital loans; Visa business cards; and cash/treasury management, merchant, and online and mobile banking services. The company operates branches in the communities of Grays Harbor, Pacific, Whatcom, Clark, Skagit, and Wahkiakum counties in the state of Washington; and in Clatsop County, Oregon. It also operates loan production offices in the communities of Burlington, Washington and Salem and Eugene, Oregon. Pacific Financial Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, Washington.

