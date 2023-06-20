Head-To-Head Comparison: International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) and Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC)

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) and Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.5% of International Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Santa Cruz County Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of International Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares International Bancshares and Santa Cruz County Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Bancshares 43.47% 16.89% 2.21% Santa Cruz County Bank 41.38% N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

International Bancshares has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Santa Cruz County Bank has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

International Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Santa Cruz County Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. International Bancshares pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Santa Cruz County Bank pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. International Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. International Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for International Bancshares and Santa Cruz County Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Santa Cruz County Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Bancshares and Santa Cruz County Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Bancshares $712.91 million 4.04 $300.23 million $5.58 8.30 Santa Cruz County Bank $76.61 million 2.72 $30.94 million $4.01 6.19

International Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Santa Cruz County Bank. Santa Cruz County Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

International Bancshares beats Santa Cruz County Bank on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services. In addition, it offers other banking related services, such as credit cards, safety deposit boxes, collection, notary public, escrow, drive up and walk up facilities, and other customary banking services; and Internet banking services, as well as securities products through third party providers. International Bancshares Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Laredo, Texas.

About Santa Cruz County Bank

Santa Cruz County Bank engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land and Construction, Commercial and Industrial, Agricultural Land, Real Estate and Production, and Consumer. The company was founded by Richard Alderson, Kenneth R. Chappell, David V. Heald, Stuart Mumm, Joseph Anzalone, Kate Chen, Fred Chen, Mark Holcomb, George Ow, Jr., Tila Bañuelos Guerrero, Marshall Delk, Steven G. John, Louis Rittenhouse, Victor Bogard, George R. Gallucci, Mateo Lettunich, Frank Saveria, Anthony Campos, Rebecca Campos, Thomas N. Griffin, Robert Lockwood, Robert Yonts, Bjorg Yonts, Charles Canfield, William J. Hansen, and William Moncovich on September 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, CA.

