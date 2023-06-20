Contrasting Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) & HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Rating) and HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Where Food Comes From and HubSpot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Where Food Comes From 6.75% 12.81% 8.31% HubSpot -7.71% -10.48% -4.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.8% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of HubSpot shares are held by institutional investors. 58.2% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of HubSpot shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 N/A HubSpot 0 2 18 1 2.95

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Where Food Comes From and HubSpot, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

HubSpot has a consensus target price of $422.50, indicating a potential downside of 18.64%. Given HubSpot’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HubSpot is more favorable than Where Food Comes From.

Risk and Volatility

Where Food Comes From has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HubSpot has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Where Food Comes From and HubSpot’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Where Food Comes From $24.84 million 3.17 $1.99 million $0.27 51.37 HubSpot $1.73 billion 14.89 -$112.75 million ($2.93) -177.24

Where Food Comes From has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HubSpot. HubSpot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Where Food Comes From, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates in Verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education. It also offers software as a service; maintenance, support, and software-related consulting services; and web-hosting services, as well as sells hardware. The company serves beef and pork packers, organic producers and processors, and specialty retail chains. The company was formerly known as Integrated Management Information, Inc. and changed its name to Where Food Comes From, Inc. in December 2012. Where Food Comes From, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting. It also offers professional services to educate and train customers on how to leverage its CRM platform, as well as phone and/or email and chat-based support services. The company serves mid-market business-to-business companies. HubSpot, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

