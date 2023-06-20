Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG) vs. Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Critical Review

Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Rating) and Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cosmos Group and Sunlight Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Cosmos Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosmos Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunlight Financial 1 2 3 0 2.33

Sunlight Financial has a consensus target price of $3.06, suggesting a potential upside of 728.82%. Given Sunlight Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than Cosmos Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosmos Group $20.20 million 0.14 -$104.12 million ($0.13) -0.05 Sunlight Financial $98.51 million 0.49 -$315.85 million ($4.02) -0.09

This table compares Cosmos Group and Sunlight Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cosmos Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunlight Financial. Sunlight Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cosmos Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cosmos Group and Sunlight Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosmos Group -244.21% -408.12% -110.75% Sunlight Financial -357.97% -1.62% -1.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.9% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sunlight Financial beats Cosmos Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cosmos Group

(Get Rating)

Cosmos Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the business of developing certain mining claims. It operates under the Lending, and Arts and Collectibles Technology (ACT) segments. The Lending segment provides financing and lending services. The ACT segment is involved in operating an online platform to sell and distribute the arts and collectibles to end-users with the use of blockchain technologies and minting tokens. The company was founded on August 14, 1987 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Sunlight Financial

(Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements. The company serves residential solar contractors. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.