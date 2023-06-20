Analyzing Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) & Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK)

Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK – Get Rating) and Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Omnitek Engineering and Envirotech Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnitek Engineering -17.71% N/A -15.99% Envirotech Vehicles -100.18% -10.66% -10.49%

Risk & Volatility

Omnitek Engineering has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.74, suggesting that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnitek Engineering $1.07 million 0.55 -$200,000.00 N/A N/A Envirotech Vehicles $2.04 million 16.03 -$7.65 million ($0.46) -4.74

This table compares Omnitek Engineering and Envirotech Vehicles’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Omnitek Engineering has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Envirotech Vehicles.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.5% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are held by institutional investors. 49.3% of Omnitek Engineering shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Omnitek Engineering and Envirotech Vehicles, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnitek Engineering 0 0 0 0 N/A Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Envirotech Vehicles beats Omnitek Engineering on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omnitek Engineering

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and sells technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, natural gas engines, and complementary products in the United States and internationally. It offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to run on an alternative fuel, including compressed, liquefied, and renewable natural gas, as well as liquid petroleum gas; natural gas engines and components; and high-pressure natural gas coalescing filters. The company's products are used for stationary applications; and the transportation market, such as light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty trucks, and municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications. It sells and delivers its products through its distributors, system integrators, fleet operators, and engine conversion companies, as well as directly to end-users. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities. The company was formerly known as ADOMANI, Inc. and changed its name to Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. in May 2021. Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is based in Osceola, Arkansas.

