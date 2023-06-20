Comparing E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF) & Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH)

E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF – Get Rating) and Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.7% of Sonic Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of Sonic Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares E Automotive and Sonic Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E Automotive N/A N/A N/A Sonic Automotive 0.27% 33.13% 6.68%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E Automotive 0 2 1 0 2.33 Sonic Automotive 2 1 1 0 1.75

This is a summary of recent ratings for E Automotive and Sonic Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.

E Automotive presently has a consensus target price of C$5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 121.30%. Sonic Automotive has a consensus target price of $49.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.09%. Given E Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe E Automotive is more favorable than Sonic Automotive.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares E Automotive and Sonic Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E Automotive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sonic Automotive $14.00 billion 0.11 $88.50 million $0.64 70.02

Sonic Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than E Automotive.

Summary

Sonic Automotive beats E Automotive on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E Automotive

E Automotive Inc. operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction platforms for automotive and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing solutions for the automotive industry, as well as inventory merchandising and marketing software. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc. and changed its name to E Automotive Inc. in December 2019. E Automotive Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests. The EchoPark segment sells used cars and light trucks; and arranges finance and insurance product sales for its guests in pre-owned vehicle specialty retail locations. The Powersports Segment sells new and used powersports vehicles, such as motorcycles, and personal watercraft and all-terrain vehicles; and offers finance and insurance services. Sonic Automotive, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

