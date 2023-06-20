Short Interest in Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Rises By 6.5%

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the May 15th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Credito Emiliano Price Performance

Credito Emiliano stock opened at C$7.97 on Tuesday. Credito Emiliano has a 52 week low of C$3.80 and a 52 week high of C$7.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.55.

Credito Emiliano Company Profile

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. It operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Trading, ALM Treasury, and Corporate Centre and Other segments. The company's deposit products include current and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, bonds, and subordinated debts; and loan portfolio comprises mortgages, credit cards, personal loans, and salary-backed loans.

