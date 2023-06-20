Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400,300 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the May 15th total of 2,584,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Concordia Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Concordia Financial Group Price Performance

Concordia Financial Group stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Concordia Financial Group has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00.

Concordia Financial Group Company Profile

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit and loan products; and securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services. It operates through a network of branches, sub-branches, ATMs, and representative offices in Japan and internationally.

