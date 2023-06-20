DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Short Interest Down 5.4% in May

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,100 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 138,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 437.0 days.

DSV A/S Stock Down 0.3 %

DSDVF opened at $196.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.02. DSV A/S has a one year low of $107.67 and a one year high of $202.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DSDVF. HSBC lowered DSV A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DSV A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Handelsbanken started coverage on DSV A/S in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

