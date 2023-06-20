Short Interest in Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Expands By 5.5%

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,701,900 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the May 15th total of 4,457,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 47,019.0 days.
Chinasoft International Stock Performance
CFTLF opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. Chinasoft International has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76.
About Chinasoft International
