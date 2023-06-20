Short Interest in Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Expands By 5.5%

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,701,900 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the May 15th total of 4,457,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 47,019.0 days.

Chinasoft International Stock Performance

CFTLF opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. Chinasoft International has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76.

Get Chinasoft International alerts:

About Chinasoft International

(Get Rating)

See Also

Chinasoft International Ltd. is an investment holding company engaged in the development and provision of information technology solutions services, IT outsourcing services and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services (TPG) and Internet Information Technology (IT) Services (IIG) segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Chinasoft International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinasoft International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.