Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th.
Cousins Properties Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE:CUZ opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $31.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.09.
Institutional Trading of Cousins Properties
About Cousins Properties
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Mosaic’s Price Targets May Be Understated
- Amazon And The AI War: iRobot Acquisition In Focus
- What Does Logitech CEO’s Abrupt Departure Mean?
- Ulta Beauty Stock Value is More Than Skin Deep
Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.