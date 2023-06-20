Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $31.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,940,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,303,000 after purchasing an additional 315,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,906,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,603,000 after purchasing an additional 412,779 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,758,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,009,000 after purchasing an additional 332,958 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,296,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,465,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,999,000 after purchasing an additional 73,517 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

