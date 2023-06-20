Head-To-Head Survey: Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) and Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA)

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) and Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Latin America and Troika Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Latin America -6.46% -12.06% -2.13% Troika Media Group -15.48% -123.32% -13.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liberty Latin America and Troika Media Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Latin America $4.82 billion 0.37 -$175.60 million ($1.36) -6.19 Troika Media Group $116.41 million 0.37 -$38.69 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Troika Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty Latin America.

Liberty Latin America has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Troika Media Group has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Liberty Latin America and Troika Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Latin America 0 0 1 0 3.00 Troika Media Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Liberty Latin America currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.76%. Troika Media Group has a consensus price target of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,342.31%. Given Troika Media Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Troika Media Group is more favorable than Liberty Latin America.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.4% of Liberty Latin America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of Troika Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.3% of Liberty Latin America shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of Troika Media Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Liberty Latin America beats Troika Media Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, C&W Network & LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies. The company also operates a sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects approximately 40 markets. It provides its services under the brands of C&W, VTR, Liberty Costa Rica, Liberty Communications, BTC, Flow, and Mas Móvil. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group, Inc., a professional services company, provides consulting services and solutions worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other services. In addition, it provides consumer engagement tactics, digital and offline ecosystems, and customer acquisition methods. The company was formerly known as M2 nGage Group, Inc. and changed its name to Troika Media Group, Inc. in July 2017. Troika Media Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

