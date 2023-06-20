Financial Analysis: Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) vs. Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG)

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and Innovative Industrial Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Claros Mortgage Trust 2 3 0 0 1.60 Innovative Industrial Properties 0 3 3 0 2.50

Claros Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.32%. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus target price of $126.50, suggesting a potential upside of 69.41%. Given Innovative Industrial Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Innovative Industrial Properties is more favorable than Claros Mortgage Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

72.0% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and Innovative Industrial Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Claros Mortgage Trust $287.20 million 5.57 $112.06 million $0.84 13.77 Innovative Industrial Properties $276.36 million 7.57 $154.39 million $5.63 13.26

Innovative Industrial Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Claros Mortgage Trust. Innovative Industrial Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Claros Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Claros Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.8%. Innovative Industrial Properties pays an annual dividend of $7.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Claros Mortgage Trust pays out 176.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Innovative Industrial Properties pays out 127.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Innovative Industrial Properties has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Claros Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovative Industrial Properties has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and Innovative Industrial Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Claros Mortgage Trust 39.99% 8.03% 2.45% Innovative Industrial Properties 55.72% 8.22% 6.63%

Summary

Innovative Industrial Properties beats Claros Mortgage Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.