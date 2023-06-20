Head to Head Comparison: Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) versus California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) and Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

California Water Service Group pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Pennon Group pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. California Water Service Group pays out 77.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pennon Group pays out 104.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. California Water Service Group has raised its dividend for 56 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares California Water Service Group and Pennon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Water Service Group 9.04% 5.69% 1.91% Pennon Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Water Service Group 2 0 0 0 1.00 Pennon Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for California Water Service Group and Pennon Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

California Water Service Group currently has a consensus price target of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.88%. Given Pennon Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pennon Group is more favorable than California Water Service Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.0% of California Water Service Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of Pennon Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of California Water Service Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares California Water Service Group and Pennon Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Water Service Group $846.43 million 3.47 $96.01 million $1.34 39.16 Pennon Group N/A N/A N/A $0.29 32.98

California Water Service Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pennon Group. Pennon Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than California Water Service Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

California Water Service Group beats Pennon Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Water Service Group

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services. It offers its services to approximately 496,400 customer connections in 100 California communities; approximately 6,200 water and wastewater customer connections on the islands of Maui, Oahu, and Hawaii; approximately 37,500 customer connections in the Tacoma, Olympia, Graham, Spanaway, Puyallup, Rainier, Yelm, and Gig Harbor areas; and approximately 10,700 water and wastewater customer connections in the Belen, Los Lunas, Indian Hills, and Elephant Butte areas in New Mexico. The company also engages in the provision of non-regulated water-related services, including operating of municipally owned water systems, privately owned water, and recycled water distribution systems; water system operation, meter reading, and billing services to private companies and municipalities; leasing of communication antenna sites on its properties to telecommunication companies; and billing of optional third-party insurance programs to its residential customers. In addition, it provides lab, wastewater collection, and treatment services. California Water Service Group was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Pennon Group

(Get Rating)

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain. The company also offers regulated water to approximately 1.2 million customers in the Bristol region. It serves approximately 50 million household and non-household customers. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

