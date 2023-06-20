Comparing Tri City Bankshares (TRCY) and Its Peers

Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Rating) is one of 194 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Tri City Bankshares to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tri City Bankshares and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tri City Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Tri City Bankshares Competitors 1175 3664 3453 57 2.29

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 48.31%. Given Tri City Bankshares’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tri City Bankshares has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tri City Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Tri City Bankshares pays out 19.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 10.6% and pay out 15.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Tri City Bankshares lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

38.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Tri City Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tri City Bankshares and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tri City Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Tri City Bankshares Competitors 34.33% 10.95% 1.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tri City Bankshares and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tri City Bankshares N/A N/A 12.44 Tri City Bankshares Competitors $1.82 billion $469.11 million 372.79

Tri City Bankshares’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Tri City Bankshares. Tri City Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Tri City Bankshares rivals beat Tri City Bankshares on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Tri City Bankshares Company Profile

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, construction and land loans, personal and business loans, commercial real estate loans, business lines of credit, and small business loans. The company also offers credit and debits cards; and digital banking, refinancing, overdraft protection, merchant services, remote deposit capture, bill pay, payroll, ATM, gift card, telephone banking, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, and investment services. Tri City Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Creek, Wisconsin.

