First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) vs. Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) Head-To-Head Survey

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) and Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for First Western Financial and Iowa First Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Western Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33 Iowa First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Western Financial presently has a consensus price target of $30.67, indicating a potential upside of 65.77%. Given First Western Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe First Western Financial is more favorable than Iowa First Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

51.2% of First Western Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of First Western Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Iowa First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First Western Financial and Iowa First Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Western Financial $128.89 million 1.37 $21.70 million $2.05 9.02 Iowa First Bancshares N/A N/A $2.50 million N/A N/A

First Western Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Iowa First Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares First Western Financial and Iowa First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Western Financial 14.16% 8.71% 0.74% Iowa First Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Summary

First Western Financial beats Iowa First Bancshares on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Western Financial

(Get Rating)

First Western Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services. The Mortgage segment engages in soliciting, originating, and selling mortgage loans into the secondary market. It serves entrepreneurs, professionals, high-net worth individuals or families, and business and philanthropic organizations. First Western Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Iowa First Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental organizations in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and non-owner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans. The company also provides safe deposit, funds transmitting, trust, debit and credit card, Internet banking, automated teller machine, and other banking services. It operates through 4 locations in Muscatine and 2 locations in Fairfield, Iowa. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa.

