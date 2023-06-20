Short Interest in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Decreases By 9.3%

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,020,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the May 15th total of 12,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at $848,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock worth $2,305,404 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,240,000 after purchasing an additional 736,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,480,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,595,000 after buying an additional 258,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,499,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,570,000 after buying an additional 498,351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,310,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,121,000 after purchasing an additional 144,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,288,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,923,000 after acquiring an additional 20,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.18. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $51.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.45.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 64.33%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

