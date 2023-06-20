Short Interest in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Decreases By 9.3%

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRLGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,020,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the May 15th total of 12,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at $848,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock worth $2,305,404 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,240,000 after purchasing an additional 736,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,480,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,595,000 after buying an additional 258,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,499,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,570,000 after buying an additional 498,351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,310,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,121,000 after purchasing an additional 144,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,288,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,923,000 after acquiring an additional 20,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.1 %

Hormel Foods stock opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.18. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $51.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.45.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 64.33%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

