Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) Short Interest Down 9.4% in May

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2023

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 857,800 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 946,300 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 191,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Leafly in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Leafly Price Performance

Leafly stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. Leafly has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49.

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 million. Analysts forecast that Leafly will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Leafly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Leafly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter worth $2,692,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

