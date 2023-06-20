First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the May 15th total of 386,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 655,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.76. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $47.75.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.