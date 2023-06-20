First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the May 15th total of 386,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 655,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.76. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $47.75.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
