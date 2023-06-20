Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Short Interest Update

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,290,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 202,240,000 shares. Currently, 14.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 440.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. The company had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Ginkgo Bioworks

DNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.05.

In related news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,594,680 shares in the company, valued at $18,709,626. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,594,680 shares in the company, valued at $18,709,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $73,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,391,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,112,652.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 950,010 shares of company stock worth $1,431,178 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 66,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.