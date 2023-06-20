Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the May 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In related news, Director Hadi Partovi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $190.75 per share, with a total value of $1,907,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 388,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,166,842.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Hadi Partovi acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $190.75 per share, with a total value of $1,907,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 388,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,166,842.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total transaction of $291,776.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,962,814.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,700 and sold 99,825 shares valued at $21,559,620. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.1 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $202.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.67. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $83.01 and a 12 month high of $229.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.48. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $343.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.07 million. Equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

