Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,299,500 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 3,641,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,124.4 days.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLNXF opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. Cellnex Telecom has a 12-month low of $28.06 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.69.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

