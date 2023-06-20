Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Short Interest Down 9.4% in May

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,020,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 14,370,000 shares. Currently, 24.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Canada Goose Price Performance

NYSE GOOS opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average is $18.90. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $216.84 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOS shares. Barclays cut Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Canada Goose from $17.00 to $14.80 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.85.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

