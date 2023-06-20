Grupo Comercial Chedraui (GCHEF) vs. Its Competitors Critical Review

Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Rating) is one of 61 public companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Grupo Comercial Chedraui to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grupo Comercial Chedraui and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Comercial Chedraui N/A N/A 3.03 Grupo Comercial Chedraui Competitors $30.47 billion $637.47 million 188.12

Grupo Comercial Chedraui’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Comercial Chedraui. Grupo Comercial Chedraui is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Comercial Chedraui N/A N/A N/A Grupo Comercial Chedraui Competitors 2.07% 14.55% 4.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Grupo Comercial Chedraui and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

10.9% of Grupo Comercial Chedraui shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Grupo Comercial Chedraui and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Comercial Chedraui 0 1 0 0 2.00 Grupo Comercial Chedraui Competitors 1108 2753 3008 113 2.30

As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 22.47%. Given Grupo Comercial Chedraui’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Grupo Comercial Chedraui is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Grupo Comercial Chedraui peers beat Grupo Comercial Chedraui on 10 of the 11 factors compared.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. operates selfservice stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers. It operates 306 stores, including 198 tiendas chedraui, 60 super chedraui, 15 super che, and 33 supercito stores; and 7 distribution centers in Mexico, as well as 125 self-service stores, such as 64 El Super and 61 Fiesta stores in the United States. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

