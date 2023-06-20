Financial Comparison: TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) and TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Entera Bio and TCR2 Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 TCR2 Therapeutics 0 6 2 0 2.25

Entera Bio presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 803.61%. TCR2 Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.91, indicating a potential upside of 232.05%. Given Entera Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Entera Bio is more favorable than TCR2 Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio $130,000.00 183.88 -$13.07 million ($0.40) -2.07 TCR2 Therapeutics N/A N/A -$151.82 million ($4.20) -0.35

This table compares Entera Bio and TCR2 Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Entera Bio has higher revenue and earnings than TCR2 Therapeutics. Entera Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TCR2 Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Entera Bio has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TCR2 Therapeutics has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.8% of Entera Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Entera Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Entera Bio and TCR2 Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio -9,754.48% -85.95% -77.34% TCR2 Therapeutics N/A -97.81% -69.35%

About Entera Bio

(Get Rating)

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures. Its other product candidate is GLP-2, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of short bowl syndrome; and hGh for the GH deficiency. The company has a research collaboration and license agreement with the Amgen Inc. for the development and discovery of clinical candidates in the field of inflammatory disease and other serious illnesses. Entera Bio Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development. The company was founded by Patrick A. Baeuerle on May 29, 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

