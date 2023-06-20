Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) versus The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Head-To-Head Survey

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) and Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares The Berkeley Group and Tri Pointe Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Berkeley Group N/A N/A N/A Tri Pointe Homes 12.97% 20.83% 12.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Berkeley Group and Tri Pointe Homes’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Berkeley Group N/A N/A N/A $2.62 18.77 Tri Pointe Homes $4.30 billion 0.74 $576.06 million $5.49 5.78

Analyst Ratings

Tri Pointe Homes has higher revenue and earnings than The Berkeley Group. Tri Pointe Homes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Berkeley Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for The Berkeley Group and Tri Pointe Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Berkeley Group 1 2 1 0 2.00 Tri Pointe Homes 0 2 2 0 2.50

Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus price target of $29.67, suggesting a potential downside of 6.50%. Given The Berkeley Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Berkeley Group is more favorable than Tri Pointe Homes.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.9% of The Berkeley Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Tri Pointe Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Tri Pointe Homes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tri Pointe Homes beats The Berkeley Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia. It operates active selling communities, and owned or controlled lots. The company sells its homes through own sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. It also provides financial services, such as mortgage financing, title and escrow, and property and casualty insurance agency services. The company was formerly known as TRI Pointe Group, Inc. and changed its name to Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. in January 2021. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

