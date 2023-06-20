Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) Short Interest Up 7.7% in May

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the May 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Knightscope Stock Up 6.6 %

KSCP stock opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. Knightscope has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09.

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Knightscope

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Aaron J. Lehnhardt sold 238,000 shares of Knightscope stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $97,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knightscope during the third quarter worth about $3,691,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knightscope by 100.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Knightscope during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knightscope during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Knightscope during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Knightscope Company Profile

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

Featured Stories

