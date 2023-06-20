Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Short Interest Up 7.6% in May

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the May 15th total of 15,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 65.90%. The firm had revenue of $34.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director David R.W. Jayne sold 8,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $98,333.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 590.6% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,600,000 after buying an additional 4,276,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,580,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,277,000 after buying an additional 130,465 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,784,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,431,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,624,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.89% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.