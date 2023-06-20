Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Perion Network from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $42.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.65.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Perion Network had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $145.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

