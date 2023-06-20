iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) versus Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) Head to Head Contrast

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Rating) and iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cineverse and iQIYI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Cineverse alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cineverse 0 0 0 0 N/A iQIYI 1 2 7 0 2.60

iQIYI has a consensus price target of $6.34, indicating a potential upside of 15.21%. Given Cineverse’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cineverse is more favorable than iQIYI.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

30.2% of iQIYI shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Cineverse shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 57.8% of iQIYI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cineverse and iQIYI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cineverse $56.05 million 0.40 $2.21 million ($1.00) -2.38 iQIYI $4.20 billion 1.24 -$19.75 million ($0.02) -275.00

Cineverse has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iQIYI. iQIYI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cineverse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Cineverse has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iQIYI has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cineverse and iQIYI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cineverse -13.30% -24.40% -8.31% iQIYI -0.50% -2.03% -0.32%

Summary

iQIYI beats Cineverse on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cineverse

(Get Rating)

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, powered by its proprietary technology platform. The company features brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels. It entertains consumers worldwide by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels, and technology services to media, retail, and technology companies. The company was formerly known as Cinedigm Corp. and changed its name to Cineverse Corp. in May 2023. Cineverse Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About iQIYI

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content. It also offers membership, online advertising, content distribution, and live broadcasting services. In addition, the company operates iQIYI Show, a live broadcasting platform that enables users to follow their favorite hosts and shows in real time through live broadcasting; and iQIYI Lite, which offers an easy and quick access to the personalized videos based on their user preferences. Further, it is involved in the talent agency and IP licensing activities, as well as engages in developing a video community app. The company was formerly known as Qiyi.com, Inc. and changed its name to iQIYI, Inc. in November 2017. iQIYI, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. iQIYI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Baidu, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Cineverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineverse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.