Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allakos

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Allakos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Allakos in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Allakos in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Allakos by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Stock Performance

ALLK opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $403.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86. Allakos has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $8.73.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

