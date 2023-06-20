Analysts Set Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Target Price at $24.00

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on GDOT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47. Green Dot has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $28.91. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $412.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.33 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 13.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 481,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,278,000 after acquiring an additional 25,833 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 199,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 101,693 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 28,753 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter worth $1,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

(Get Rating

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.