Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) & United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) and United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Odyssey Marine Exploration and United Maritime’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odyssey Marine Exploration $1.34 million 57.15 -$23.14 million N/A N/A United Maritime $22.78 million 1.08 $37.49 million N/A N/A

United Maritime has higher revenue and earnings than Odyssey Marine Exploration.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

34.9% of Odyssey Marine Exploration shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of United Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Odyssey Marine Exploration shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Odyssey Marine Exploration and United Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odyssey Marine Exploration 127.57% N/A -31.19% United Maritime N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Odyssey Marine Exploration and United Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Odyssey Marine Exploration 0 0 1 0 3.00 United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Odyssey Marine Exploration presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 94.81%. Given Odyssey Marine Exploration’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Odyssey Marine Exploration is more favorable than United Maritime.

Summary

Odyssey Marine Exploration beats United Maritime on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of four tanker vessels and one dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 616,884 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

