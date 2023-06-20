Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) and Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Critical Survey

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) and Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of the James Financial Group and Mission Valley Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of the James Financial Group $45.10 million 0.92 $8.96 million $1.88 4.83 Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A $4.80 million $1.56 8.17

Bank of the James Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mission Valley Bancorp. Bank of the James Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mission Valley Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Risk & Volatility

Bank of the James Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Mission Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Bank of the James Financial Group pays out 17.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mission Valley Bancorp pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of the James Financial Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Bank of the James Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Bank of the James Financial Group has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mission Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bank of the James Financial Group and Mission Valley Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of the James Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Mission Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.2% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Mission Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of the James Financial Group and Mission Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of the James Financial Group 18.85% 17.27% 0.93% Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bank of the James Financial Group beats Mission Valley Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans to small- and medium-sized businesses for the purchases of equipment, facilities upgrades, inventory acquisition, and various working capital purposes; commercial and residential construction and development loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit and overdraft lines of credit, as well as personal, automobile, installment, demand, and home equity loans for personal, family, or household purposes. In addition, it provides other banking services, including safe deposit boxes, traveler's checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, treasury management, and credit card merchant services. Further, the company offers securities brokerage and investment services; and telephone and internet banking services comprising online bill pay, as well as acts as an agent for insurance and annuity products. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.

About Mission Valley Bancorp

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank and Mission SBA Loan Servicing LLC that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and money market, savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers personal loans; accounts receivable; advanced restaurant financing; commercial loan, real estate loan, small business administration, term loans; and overdraft facilities; as well as credit and debit cards. In addition, the company provides lending services, such as underwriting, processing, closing, servicing, and referral/replacement services. Mission Valley Bancorp was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sun Valley, California.

