Head to Head Analysis: Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) versus National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) and National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA and National Storage Affiliates Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA 1 2 1 0 2.00 National Storage Affiliates Trust 3 4 4 0 2.09

Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA presently has a consensus target price of $30.67, suggesting a potential upside of 4.88%. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus target price of $45.55, suggesting a potential upside of 28.26%. Given National Storage Affiliates Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe National Storage Affiliates Trust is more favorable than Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

83.3% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA and National Storage Affiliates Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA N/A N/A N/A National Storage Affiliates Trust 13.07% 4.93% 1.79%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA and National Storage Affiliates Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A National Storage Affiliates Trust $801.57 million 3.91 $103.74 million $1.00 35.51

National Storage Affiliates Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA.

Summary

National Storage Affiliates Trust beats Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Warehouses De Pauw NV/SA

WDP develops and invests in logistics real estate (warehouses and offices). WDP has 7 million m² of properties in its portfolio. This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over about 300 sites at prime logistics hubs for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States.

