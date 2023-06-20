Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) versus Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) and Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.5% of Diebold Nixdorf shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of Tecsys shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Diebold Nixdorf shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Diebold Nixdorf pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 842.1%. Tecsys pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Diebold Nixdorf pays out -6.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tecsys pays out 52.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Diebold Nixdorf is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diebold Nixdorf $3.49 billion 0.00 -$581.40 million ($6.47) -0.01 Tecsys N/A N/A N/A $0.16 117.35

This table compares Diebold Nixdorf and Tecsys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tecsys has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diebold Nixdorf. Diebold Nixdorf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tecsys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Diebold Nixdorf and Tecsys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diebold Nixdorf 1 2 0 0 1.67 Tecsys 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diebold Nixdorf currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8,321.05%. Tecsys has a consensus price target of $48.50, suggesting a potential upside of 156.21%. Given Diebold Nixdorf’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Diebold Nixdorf is more favorable than Tecsys.

Profitability

This table compares Diebold Nixdorf and Tecsys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diebold Nixdorf -14.60% -1.43% 0.63% Tecsys N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Diebold Nixdorf beats Tecsys on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diebold Nixdorf

(Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics. It also provides banking product-related services comprising proactive monitoring and rapid resolution of incidents through remote service capabilities or an on-site visit; first- and second-line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; managed and outsourcing services, such as business processes, solution management, upgrades, and transaction processing; and cash management services. In addition, the company offers DN Vynamic software suite to simplify and enhance the consumer experience; mobile point of sale and self-checkout terminals; printers, scales, and mobile scanners; and banknote and coin processing systems. Additionally, it provides retail customer's product-related services, such as on-demand and professional services; maintenance and availability services; implementation services; managed mobility services; monitoring and advanced analytics; and store life-cycle management services. The company was formerly known as Diebold, Incorporated and changed its name to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in December 2016. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Hudson, Ohio. On June 1, 2023, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Tecsys

(Get Rating)

Tecsys Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. It also provides implementation, system enhancement, cloud, advisory, consulting, education, training, and maintenance and support services, as well as engages in sale of hardware. The company primarily serves the healthcare systems, automotive and services parts, third-party logistics, retail, and general wholesale distribution industries. Tecsys Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

