Analyzing CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) & ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF – Get Rating) and ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of CIBT Education Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CIBT Education Group and ATA Creativity Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIBT Education Group -23.03% 12.06% 4.39% ATA Creativity Global -24.28% -35.42% -10.52%

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

CIBT Education Group has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CIBT Education Group and ATA Creativity Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIBT Education Group $56.14 million 0.35 -$12.06 million ($0.21) -1.38 ATA Creativity Global $29.99 million 1.50 -$6.94 million ($0.23) -6.13

ATA Creativity Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CIBT Education Group. ATA Creativity Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CIBT Education Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CIBT Education Group and ATA Creativity Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIBT Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CIBT Education Group beats ATA Creativity Global on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and internationally. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers English as second language accredited programs, such as general English, college preparation/pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English; Career training college accredited programs in the fields of business management, customer service, TESOL teacher training, Interpreting and translation for Koreans, and online English teacher training. The company also provides private career and technical training diplomas and certificates in health care, tourism, hospitality, business, administrative, technical trades, and international studies. In addition, it recruits international students and provides on-ground concierge services for kindergarten, primary, secondary schools, and universities in North America; and offers web design and advertising services to the real estate industry. Further, the company invests in, develops, and manages education related real estate projects; and offers serviced apartments and a hotel for domestic and international students as well as working professionals in Canada. The company was formerly known as Capital Alliance Group Inc. and changed its name to CIBT Education Group Inc. in November 2007. CIBT Education Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students. The company also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

