Contrasting BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) & ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Rating) and ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BYD and ageas SA/NV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get BYD alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BYD 0 0 2 0 3.00 ageas SA/NV 1 3 5 0 2.44

ageas SA/NV has a consensus target price of $40.33, suggesting a potential downside of 1.02%. Given ageas SA/NV’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ageas SA/NV is more favorable than BYD.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

0.1% of BYD shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

BYD has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ageas SA/NV has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BYD and ageas SA/NV’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BYD $32.75 billion 3.05 $472.00 million $0.51 67.28 ageas SA/NV $16.30 billion 0.47 $999.72 million $6.04 6.75

ageas SA/NV has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BYD. ageas SA/NV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BYD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BYD and ageas SA/NV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BYD 2.99% 9.30% 3.07% ageas SA/NV N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BYD beats ageas SA/NV on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BYD

(Get Rating)

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products. The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic segment manufactures and sells lithium-ion and nickel batteries, photovoltaic products, and iron batteries primarily for mobile phones, power tools, photovoltaic and energy storage products, and electric vehicles. The Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products segment manufactures and sells casings and other mobile phone and electronic product components; provides complete machine assembly services; and offers epidemic prevention materials. The Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products segment is involved in the manufacture and sale of automobiles comprising hybrid, battery-electric buses, taxis, sanitation, and passenger vehicles; automobile-related molds and parts; automobile leasing and after-sales services of automobiles; and rail transit and related businesses. In addition, it offers rail transit equipment; solar batteries and arrays; and urban rail transportation services. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About ageas SA/NV

(Get Rating)

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.