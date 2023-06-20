Grove Collaborative (GROV) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) is one of 52 public companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Grove Collaborative to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Grove Collaborative has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grove Collaborative’s rivals have a beta of 0.91, indicating that their average share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grove Collaborative and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grove Collaborative $321.53 million -$87.71 million -0.35 Grove Collaborative Competitors $15.74 billion -$177.40 million 19.84

Analyst Recommendations

Grove Collaborative’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Grove Collaborative. Grove Collaborative is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Grove Collaborative and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grove Collaborative 0 0 3 0 3.00 Grove Collaborative Competitors 187 1118 3409 45 2.70

Grove Collaborative presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 515.76%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 18.71%. Given Grove Collaborative’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grove Collaborative is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.2% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Grove Collaborative shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Grove Collaborative and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grove Collaborative -17.65% -423.09% -38.75% Grove Collaborative Competitors -12.52% -57.01% -9.96%

Summary

Grove Collaborative rivals beat Grove Collaborative on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products. The company offers health and wellness products, such as air purifiers, condoms, sun care and tanning products, vitamins and supplements, and treatments and preventions products; pet care products; indoor gardening products, garden tools and accessories, grow kits, plant seeds, gardening soils, fertilizers and lawn care products, and insecticides. It offers its products through retail channels, third parties, and direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

